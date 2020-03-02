Eastern Champs honours Brigadier Errol Johnson

The Eastern Secondary Schools Sports Association (ESSA) last Tuesday honoured Brigadier Errol Johnson for his contribution to the development of Eastern Athletics Championship over the years.

Johnson, who was a teacher at the St Mary High School before moving up the ranks to principal, served as the chairman of ESSA for many years.

He was also the principal of Horace Clarke High and now serves as Custos Rotulorum of St Mary.

Johnson was humble as he accepted the award.

“It's not about me, it's a movement; it was started, and has manifested itself to be one of the top regional meets in the country, and we must remember the contribution of Jamaica National as for many years they were the pillow behind the success of Eastern Champs.

“We must also remember all the other principals who worked very hard to ensure that Eastern Champs remains one of the primer regional events of track and field in Jamaica. I am honoured,” said Johnson.

He commended St Mary High for getting back to the pinnacle of the athletics ladder in eastern Jamaica.

“The administration of the school has seen to the total development of the students in co-curricular activities and sport is a part. The parents, community and teachers have come together, along with the past students, to support the institution, so it is no surprise to see them getting back to the top in the region. Sports help in redirecting the energies of the children and their discipline improves as well,” said Johnson.

— Everard Owen