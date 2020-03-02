Eastern Champs spills and thrills

The Eastern Athletics Championships, which is the longest regional school track and field meet in Jamaica, continued its tradition of providing fans with thrills and spills at the National Stadium last Monday and Tuesday.

St Mary High School with 651 points came out on top, followed by Buff Bay High School with 546.50 and Titchfield with 319.50 points.

Coach of St Mary High School Dwayne Williams was pleased with the win, despite losing the boys' section to Buff Bay High by a single point.

“I am very elated about the performances. We knew we would have won the girls' section, however coming into the championship the boys' team was behind as we were short in class three and class one boys, despite our strength in class two,” said Williams.

“The team dug deep and we are happy. We didn't know the boys would have been so close, the girls delivered. We should be picking up some points at boys' and girls' champs and some will be moving on to other competitions,” added Williams.

Buff Bay High's Coach Kevin Brown was philosophical after finishing second.

“The schools in the east are getting much better and I enjoyed the fact that other schools are performing very well. Port Antonio High, St Mary Technical, St Thomas Technical and others are lifting their game and doing better.

“We will have to work harder if we want to stay in the top two. Our athletes are getting more confident and believing in themselves that they can do much better. Our class four girls are looking better and our field events team is getting there,” said Brown.