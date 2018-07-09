Flow 'Ball & Blaze' thrills St Thomas with World Cup mania

Last Friday all roads led to Walkers' Plaza in St Thomas, where telecommunications firm Flow hosted a viewing session of the quarter-final match between Brazil and Belgium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018.

Scores of Brazil supporters, with a few Belgium loyalists, flocked the busy plaza in the parish to view the game which was shown on a large screen by Flow.

Those not engaged in the football frenzy availed themselves of the many specials on phones and other Flow services that were available. The luckiest of them, 19-year-old Larissa Edman, took home a 50” smart TV after her name was selected from a raffle.

“I am elated. imagine, I only spent $3600 to get a new phone and now I am going home with a brand new TV. This is special, very special,” she said.

Added post-game entertainment was provided by Agent Sasco, the Flow magician and emcee Badda Bling, who had the crowd in a frenzy for the entire afternoon.

Kim Lee, head of retail & TV marketing at Flow, shared that the event was the third in a series of similar activities that the company has been hosting islandwide.

“We have been criss-crossing the country, celebrating the most highly anticipated football event with eager fans across Jamaica. We are determined to bring even more vibes and energy to what is already the main attraction…” Lee commented.