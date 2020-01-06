High praises - Grange hails Noranda's efforts in sport

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has lauded Noranda Bauxite for what she said has been an excellent contribution to sports development in St Ann.

This, she said, has been “demonstrated by the 30 plus community teams that participated in the 2019 Noranda Community football league”.

The minister's comments were carried in a message delivered by Zavia Mayne, labour and social security state minister, at a function in Discovery Bay recently which saw 11 major St Ann sporting bodies thanking the bauxite company for “consistent support and sponsorship over many years”.

Grange said her ministry has been emphasising a “sports for all” policy, and that Noranda is one of the organisations in the national forefront of helping to give meaning to that policy.

“I exhort Noranda Bauxite to continue its great work in sports,” she said. “The Government is grateful and the communities are grateful for interventions like these made on behalf of sports development throughout the nation.”

Lauding Noranda at the function which marked the presentation of the Noranda Champion of Champions Trophy to Madras FC from south-western St Ann, were representatives from St Ann Cricket Association, St Ann Netball Association, The Noranda Community Football League, Jamaica Teachers' Association St Ann branch, the North Central Amateur Athletics Association, Police Area 11 Sports Club, Social Development Commission, Discovery Bay Community Centre, and the Noranda Mini League child development sports programme.

Noranda was also applauded by the speakers for transforming its sports club into a major centre for sports competitions and training — used by schools, clubs, community, parish and national teams.

The company's Legal Services Manager Glen Watson, who represented General Manager Delroy Dell, shared that Noranda was working with the Sports Development Foundation and the Member of Parliament for St Ann South Western Mayne to build a first class sports facility at Wilson Shop complex in Alexandria, which will be equipped with spectator stands, lights and training facilities.

Watson thanked the sports associations for the partnerships developed with the company, and congratulated the over 3,000 players participating in various Noranda competitions, and their clubs, on the dedication and discipline displayed in their pursuit of “excellence in sports”.