Hi-Lo bows out

Several employees of Hi-Lo Food Stores in Port Maria, St Mary, say they have been left in a spot of bother since the supermarket chain announced that it would close its Stennett Street location on January 30.

On Wednesday, the Jamaica Observer North & East spoke to four workers — all of whom agreed to speak on condition of anonymity — and was told that a cloud of uncertainty had been lingering over the establishment since the announcement was made.

“You have to feel bad about it. You have daily needs to [fulfil] and you're going to be out of a job for a while,” one employee lamented.

“Some people might shy away from talking, but it's been affecting we a lot. You have mostly young people here with kids who going [to] be jobless come tomorrow. What them supposed to do?” the worker questioned.

The GraceKennedy-operated supermarket has been a staple in the lives of hundreds of residents in the St Mary capital for more than a decade.

News of its impending closure came as a surprise to many in the coastal town, where the majority of businesses are Chinese owned.

A sign posted at the supermarket thanked customers for their loyal patronage and support. It said that there was regret, however, that it would be shutting down operations at the location.

“Our company continually assesses store results and future potential, and we have taken this necessary but tough decision to permanently close this location. We are proud of our great employees/partners who have done an outstanding job here and will continue to take care of all your grocery needs throughout the closing process. Thank you for understanding this business decision and for your continued support of Hi-Lo Food Stores,” the sign read.

The Port Maria store was one of 13 established by the supermarket chain across the island and was the only one to be set up in the north-eastern end of the island.

Some 30 employees are said to be affected by the closure.

“Me have experience in the hospitality industry so me going use back my skill and try get a work so me nuh too worried about myself; a six years mi have under mi belt but what about the other workers? Some of them nuh have nuh skill them just get a supermarket work and think seh yeah, them a go sort themself yah now — then this happen. Me can't look and say this fair to them. Life unfair bad. People have bills fi pay you know — mouth fi feed,” another employee reasoned.

Observer North & East was told a small number of employees are expected to be transferred to other Hi-Lo locations.

“Some a go get the opportunity fi continue elsewhere enuh even though you still a talk 'bout leaving St Mary but what the others expected to do? Mi feel bad 'bout this man — real bad 'bout it. When yuh check the levels the old people them who work here, a years now. A this alone them know. Wah you sending them home fi do? We hear seh a the Chinese them a come take over this building like the other big food place them down here, but we nuh know if them a go willing fi take we on. Mi hear seh them a go transfer 'bout four or five to other locations suh you have 'bout 20-odd a wi who naah look pon nothing,” a third employee stated.

He added: “People down here did love Hi-Lo becaue it nuh chuck up. It spacious and have a wide variety of things. Customers love that, a that's why them shop here.”

That employee was joined by a middle-aged colleague who noted that she served the food store with “honesty”.

She, too, expressed disappointment at the closure, stating that her already difficult life is about to worsen.

“To be honest mi kind of feel embarrassed. Mi did certain of one likkle $10 ($10,000) when Friday come can help pay like light bill and water and buy likkle necessary food—yuh rice, sugar, piece a meat, and a likkle extra fi bus fare. So mi kind of feel a way, trust me. Right now not even lunch money mi nuh have. Not even dollar mi nuh have inna mi name, but a just life; them affi do wah them affi do,” the woman said.