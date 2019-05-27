Illegal garage matter heading to court

In a new development concerning the saga involving the operations of an illegal garage located on Idlewild Crescent in Galina, St Mary Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary is now informing that after the operators have ignored three notices given by the municipal corporation, the matter will now be going to court.

And while the residents of the community are eager to have the illegal garage removed from their midst, Creary warned that the necessary precautions have to be taken.

Creary informed that the corporation cannot just go to the garage, remove the vehicles and shut the operations down.

“There is a process that must be followed. We served the notice, they expired, and so it is now a court issue.

“There are two attorneys who we are in dialogue with and they are trying to see if the matter should be brought to the Supreme Court or the local court based on the law. The law must be observed,” he stated firmly.

The garage had more than 20 cars parked on the compound and along the roadside when the Jamaica Observer North & East visited two weeks ago.

At that time, the residents shared that the garage has been there for approximately five years and has consistently been a nuisance to the community, while highlighting that a string of cars are always lining the roadway making their passage difficult.

One resident stated that cars are oftentimes parked in the middle of the road while being fixed, and that sometimes late at night they are pestered with noises coming from the garage.

“When you say something, they get verbal and curse us out,” a resident, who spoke on behalf of the community, shared with this publication.

When questioned, the operator of the garage stated that the garage was not in operation, but that the cars of friends were being looked at. The operator said they were simply doing favours for their friends.