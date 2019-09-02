North, east competitors win big at PAN 2019 Regional 1

Competitors from northern and eastern parishes were big winners at PAN 2019 Regional 1, held at Folly Oval in Portland.

The event saw more than 6,000 patrons in attendance.

PAN 2019, hosted by CB Foods, is a culinary festival which highlights the economic impact of the numerous pan vendors across the island. This annual initiative is now in its 15th year.

A winner and runner-up are selected from each parish — first place wins $50,000, while second place wins $30,000 — as well as one wild card per region. They also advance to the grand final, which is on October 27 at Grizzly's Plantation in St Ann.

St Thomas resident Kerisa Wright, who finished in second place for her parish in 2017, went back to the drawing board and came back with a winning formula. Not only did she finish in first place for the parish this time around, but she also tied for third place in the Miracle Sauce Boss competition and is the third-place overall winner for the region.

Ronald Peart from Trinityville in St Thomas finished second. He also copped second place in the Miracle Sauce Boss competition.

Clifton Hill resident Dwayne Ford won first place for Portland, while Rosian Lewis from Fairy Hill came second.

Toney McLennon from Friendship in Islington, St Mary won first place for his parish, while Marilyn Blake, who failed to qualify for the Grand Final last year, came back strong to finish in second place.

Rashawn Robinson from Elliott District in St Mary tied for third place in the Miracle Sauce Boss competition.

Denton Gordon, who represented for St Ann finished in first place for the parish. He was the overall winner for Regional 1 while Jermaine Thompson from Cave Valley came second for St Ann.

The other parish winners at PAN 2019 Regional 1 were:

Franklyn Mason – 1st place and Miguel Turner – 2nd place — Kingston & St Andrew

Dorrette Campbell — 1st place and Denroy Bloomfield – 2nd place — St Catherine

O'Brian Gordon – 1st place and Kemar Stewart – 2nd place — Trelawny

Dorrette finished in second place overall for Regional 1, while Denroy emerged as the first-place winner in the Miracle Sauce Boss competition.

Comedian Dufton Shepherd and broadcaster Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton led the proceedings, which culminated with high-energy performances by gospel artiste Rondell Positive and dancehall sensation, Govana.