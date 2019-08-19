PAN 2019 Regional 1 set for Folly Oval

Twenty pan chicken vendors from North and Eastern parishes will be among 35 competing in PAN 2019 Regional 1 at Folly Oval in Portland, which kicks off the annual series this Saturday.

The competitors representing the North East are:

St Thomas: Erica Johnson, Dushane Robinson, Kerisa Wright, Tricia Nicholas, and Ronald Peart;

St Ann: Jermaine Thompson, Cassandra Tomlinson, Kamaria Johnson, Denton Gordon, and Alicia Campbell;

St Mary: Latoya Prawl Addison, Marilyn Blake, Rashawn Robinson, Toney McLennon, and Wendy Simmonds;

Portland: Dwayne Ford, Ricardo Jackson, Merrick Carby, Rosian Lewis, and Phyllis Lothian;

The remaining vendors come from Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine, and Trelawny.

To highlight the economic impact of the numerous pan vendors across the island, CB Foods continues its annual initiative in search of the island's Top PAN chicken man or woman. But to celebrate year 15, CB Foods is focusing its effort on 'Living Better' challenging communities and patrons alike to make better decisions about their lives, health, environment, and community. PAN has enhanced the lives of so many, so it's only fitting in year 15, to make a concerted effort to make more people experience the movement.

Each participant will showcase their culinary skills with the hopes of wowing the judges to advance to the Grand Final.

“In honour of year 15, we are happy to incorporate our 'Live Better with CB Foods' mantra. Without hesitation, all our PAN partners embraced the new approach and were happy to tailor their on-site activations to ensure alignment with the 'Live Better' movement. PAN has been and done so much more for people beyond the day of the event, so we're excited that this year CB Foods is expanding beyond the PAN series, by helping schools rework their canteen menus to ensure they are serving more nutritious food options,” explained CB Foods Assistant Brand Manager Nicole Hall.

She added: “Education is critical to empowering people to do better, and you can't learn well without being fuelled right. So, we want to change the way Jamaicans eat, from a very early age.”

Hall further explained what is in store for patrons at this year's staging of PAN 2019.

“We will be sharing information on how to become your own boss through our Bad Dawg entrepreneurship programme, how to acquire a PAN-man loan courtesy of JNSBL (Jamaica National Small Business Loan) and much more. Patrons can also look out for WISYNCO's recycling competition, the annual Miracle Sauce competition and lots of giveaways and prizes from our PAN partners including National [Baking Company Limited],” said Hall.

“CB Foods is proud of what PAN has become and this would not have been possible without our PAN partners adopting the dream for all these years. PAN continues to be a highly anticipated family food festival, now with a greater mission. We want to empower people to make better decisions for themselves, care for their neighbours and support local enterprises for a better Jamaica,” she added.

The PAN finalists will compete in a live 60-minute cook-off. A winner and runner-up (1st and 2nd place) will be chosen to advance to the grand final from each parish. Each parish winner will receive $50,000 in cash, in addition to other prizes from several partners. The runner-up will also receive $30,000, among other prizes.

National Baking Company has been a partner of PAN since inception and this year, the brand is promising to spice things up at each regional and the grand final.

“For PAN 2019, we are focusing on Jamaica's favourite, our giant hardo bread. Of course, as always, all the PAN participants will be pairing their pan chicken with a slice of our Giant Hardo Bread and patrons can enjoy even more of our National products at each Regional as well as at the grand finals. We will have special price deals on our products,” said Omega Harris, brand manager bread.

For the past four years, Miracle Ketchup has been a partner and participants will create their signature Miracle sauce for a chance to win cash and prizes.

All competitors are vetted and selected through the Social Development Commission (SDC).

In true PAN fashion, there will be something for everyone attending the event. Aside from the entertainment delights for the adults, the young at heart eagerly anticipate the Monster Milk Kiddies Village, which has been a big hit since its inception.

Patrons will enjoy succulent and specially priced pan chicken at only $400 throughout the day and bar deals courtesy of PAN partners Wisynco (through its wata, Tru Juice and Coca Cola brands) and Red Stripe.

Comedians Dufton “Duffy” Shepherd and the Fluffy Diva, Miss Kitty (Khadine Hylton) will guide the day's proceedings with on-stage activities and giveaways courtesy of PAN partners.

As the evening winds down, there will be entertainment on stage courtesy of gospel artiste Rondell Positive and dancehall artiste Govana.

The event starts at noon and runs until 8:00 pm. Admission remains free to the public.