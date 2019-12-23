Piggy's set for Christmas opening after James Bond film donation

Piggy's in Port Antonio, Portland, is set to open for Christmas, proprietor Eustas Lindsay has confirmed.

Piggy's, the landmark jerk centre in the town, where a scene for the new James Bond flick No Time To Die was filmed, was razed just before 11:00 am on September 26.

Lindsay, who at the time estimated the damage to be in millions of dollars, told the Jamaica Observer North & East last Thursday that he's working to resume operation for the major holiday.

“The work has been going on very good and we reach to a point now that we can start over the weekend and before Christmas. We have had challenges but we are getting there. A number of persons have been calling asking when we will be open but we are getting there.

“Persons involved in the James Bond movie have come to our assistance and have responded positively and I am thankful. They sent $407,000 and I am very grateful, very, very grateful. They say they are working on something else and I'm looking forward to this also” Lindsay said.