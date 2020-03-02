Port Antonio High shines at World School Cheerleading Championship

Port Antonio High School placed second at the recent School World Cheerleading Championship at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, in Florida.

Natasha Willis, who coached the team, was elated as she told the Jamaica Observer North and East of the performance of the youngsters.

“I was overwhelmed with joy, mostly because the journey to high school championship was a hard one. We were glad that we got the opportunity to represent our school at this international event. I am happy because our school is celebrating its 60th anniversary and we created history for the celebration,” said Willis.

“It's a very good feeling; we showed good sportsmanship. The team that won was Bartow High School from the United States of America. They were also happy for us and the coaches came over and congratulated us -- members of both teams hugged each other. We were just happy and we were excited,” added Willis.

Nine hundred and fifty high schools from across the US, as well as schools from Canada and Jamaica, participated in the championship.

In addition to Port Antonio High, the Jamaican representatives in the high school completion were Edith Dalton James, Spanish Town, Camperdown and Meadowbrook.

Duhaney Park, Mountain View and Ardenne Prep competed in the competition for primary schools.