Port Antonio Hospital gets much-needed ambulances

Port Antonio Hospital in Portland last Wednesday received a major boost to its emergency response system, thanks to the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) which supplied two new ambulances valued at $28.4 million, to the facility.

This increases the hospital's fleet to three.

The ambulances were handed over by NERHA Chairman Tyrone Robinson to Althea Gardner, chief executive officer of Port Antonio Hospital, in a brief ceremony on the compound.

“I am very happy for receiving two new ambulances from NERHA on behalf of the patients and the people of Portland, I say thanks. Port Antonio hospital is 46 kilometres away from the nearest hospital, which is Annotto Bay, and these two ambulances moving the number to three is a tremendous boost and these will help us to impact the care we give to patients,” Gardner said.

“On a daily basis, we are expected to transport patients for various reasons. As a referring hospital we take patients out to do diagnostic procedures and when we had one ambulance there was a delay; and with the additions this will be much speeded up as we care for each in a timelier manner,” she added.

The CEO said the hospital will now be able to respond to emergencies much quicker than it was able to previously.

She said there were times when the hospital has had to call on neighbouring hospitals for assistance.

“I want to say a big thank you to our Regional Director Fabia Lamm and Chairman Mr Tyrone Robinson, and all who have assisted us to get this fleet of three ambulances,” Gardner said.

Ambulance drivers Winston Hall and Wayne Scott were thrilled with the latest additions, which the two expect to make a significant difference.

“I am happy. based on my experience over the years with only one ambulance, it is a problem with time for other patients who want to get medical care and various services. These two ambulances will speed up the patient care time and to get the care that they need at other facilities and for them to be transported. It is a necessity and we are thankful, pleased and happy for this,” Hall said.

Scott, who has been working at the hospital for 13 years, was feeling “very good” about the additions.

“There were times when we have patients to transfer and we have to wait until the ambulance that is gone out returns before we can do the transfer. With these two additions, the patient will not have that wait, and it will be easier for us as we carry out our duties when the need arises. We thank them for these two new ones,” said Scott.