Port Maria market almost ready
Five months after he told the Jamaica Observer North and East that the long-awaited market in Port Maria, St Mary, was approximately 85 per cent complete, chairman of the parish's municipal corporation, Mayor Richard Creary, now says the facility is almost ready to accept vendors and shoppers.
According to Creary only a few things are left to be completed, but he was unwilling to give a date for the opening.
“We are awaiting the stalls to be made and the meat market needs the concrete tables and the stainless countertops, so those are basically the two things that are preventing us from opening,” said Creary.
The two-storey market, which is said to be the first of its kind in the island, will accommodate vendors on the ground floor, while the first floor will have shop spaces for rent.
Work on the market began in July 2018 when Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie broke ground for the construction of the facility.
A total of $66 million had been budgeted for the “modern” facility, which formed part of a $400-million islandwide project by the Government to improve markets across the country.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy