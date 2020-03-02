Port Maria market almost ready

Five months after he told the Jamaica Observer North and East that the long-awaited market in Port Maria, St Mary, was approximately 85 per cent complete, chairman of the parish's municipal corporation, Mayor Richard Creary, now says the facility is almost ready to accept vendors and shoppers.

According to Creary only a few things are left to be completed, but he was unwilling to give a date for the opening.

“We are awaiting the stalls to be made and the meat market needs the concrete tables and the stainless countertops, so those are basically the two things that are preventing us from opening,” said Creary.

The two-storey market, which is said to be the first of its kind in the island, will accommodate vendors on the ground floor, while the first floor will have shop spaces for rent.

Work on the market began in July 2018 when Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie broke ground for the construction of the facility.

A total of $66 million had been budgeted for the “modern” facility, which formed part of a $400-million islandwide project by the Government to improve markets across the country.