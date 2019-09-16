Portland Credit Union gives a helping hand to students

The Portland Cooperative Credit Union has handed out approximately $1.5 million in grants to 78 students in the parish.

Addressing the handover function at the Tim Bamboo Hotel recently, general manager of the credit union Martin Blackwood noted that the students were awarded for their performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), past performances in the now abandoned Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), and the Howard Paulwell Scholarship winners.

“Over the years we have invested in education and we have seen over the last year $51.15 million dispersed in educational loans and we are investing approximately $1.5 million in education,” said Blackwood.

“We do this in recognition of excellence and the scholarships and bursaries represent excellence. There are 43 students who will be recognised who were exceptional in the PEP, 27 from GSAT [who are now] between grades eight and eleven and who have maintained an average of 80 per cent and above; five students for special assistance to attend tertiary institutions while three students were awarded the Howard Paulwell scholarship for $75,000 each for their stay at any tertiary institution,” added Blackwood.

The PEP awardees were given grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.

Shamoya Clachar was awarded the Jamaica Credit Union League scholarship valued at $25,000.

The Howard Paulwell scholarship was awarded to Shavane Clarke who will be attending the Northern Caribbean University.

Kayla Wilson who attended Ken Wright Primary and has moved on to Westwood High School based on her PEP scores, was appreciative of her award.

“I am very happy that I did well and got the school of my choice. I am looking forward to doing well and this grant will help in my school expenses,” said Kayla.