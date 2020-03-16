Portland gets 66 new JPs

Port Antonio, Portland - Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck urged 66 new justices of the peace (JPs) in Portland to refrain from engaging in illicit activities and cooperate with each other, as well as with other justice sector stakeholders, in order to root out wrongdoing and criminality in their communities.

“We need to work together with police officers, pastors or teachers, so that good relationships can be developed and wrongdoers are exposed,” said Chuck during a ceremony where the new JPS were commissioned at Christ Church in Port Antonio, Portland, last Thursday.

“I endorse what others have said, this is a very noble service and you must make yourself accessible, trustworthy and reliable to the resident of this parish and Jamaica, by extension,” said Chuck.

“Make the letters JP mean something as you have agreed to make yourself available but do not sign for anyone you don't know,” Chuck warned the new JPs.

“Be unblemished, be a mentor, live a life of humility and love. Be of outstanding character so others will look up to in your community, so that they will be proud of you. Enrich the life of the citizens of this country, the quality of your life and your community,” added Chuck.

Custos Rotulorum of Portland Lincoln Thaxter issued a challenge to the new JPs: “You have offered yourself to serve the residents of this parish to the best of your ability. You are expected to always present your best self to the public, serve this office with the highest level of honesty and integrity and discharge your duties without fear of favour.

“You have been selected from all corners of this parish and we have not reached our goal as yet but we are working for it. Help us to keep this parish as the safest parish. Give of your best as Portland remain a 'Heaven of Rest',” said Thaxter.

Senior parish judge, Justice Tracy Ann Johnson, welcomed the decision of the JPs to serve the justice system and challenged them to be a part of the change being planned.

“You should be aware of the vision of the Jamaican judiciary to be the best in the Caribbean in the next three years, and one of the best globally in six years, you have an important role to play in this vision.

“By executing your functions with integrity you assist in preventing delays in the judiciary system, thereby alleviating backlog in the number of cases disposed before the court. You assist us in preserving the integrity of the process and in several other ways. These include the collection of statements to be adduced into evidence and the character references that you give [but] ensure that you do not do so for any person that you do not know,” said Johnson.

“Be independent and objective in caution statements when you carry out this particular function. Bear in mind when you carry out this role you are there to ensure that the rights of the citizen are preserved. Let no one accuse you of been biased in carrying out your duty,” charged Johnson.

Detective Inspector Joan Gray-Simmonds, who was representing head of the Portland police,Superintendent Duane Wellington, noted that the JPs had been commissioned to service in an honourable position.

“Portland has seen a decrease [in] serious crimes when compared to this time in 2019. Twelve serious crimes were reported since the start of this year, of which eight or 67 per cent were cleared up, meaning the criminal was arrested.

“The correspondent period in 2019 accounted for nine serious crime of which the similar 67 per cent were cleared up. Since the beginning of 2020 we can happily say that no murder has been committed in Portland compared to the same period in 2019, where three murders were committed and Portland continue to bask in the glory of been the safest parish for years now in this country. In light of this we thank you all for your unrelenting support,” said Gray-Simmonds.

In the meantime, Ryan Bailey, president of the Portland Chapter of the Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica, noted that this was the first time this many individuals were being commissioned to serve as JPs in Portland in a single ceremony.

“They span across the parish and will certainly help in the demand of services needed by the people in remote communities that have few justices. I hope that the increase in the justices will assist in restorative justice and mentorship [and] that will minimise antisocial behaviour among young people,” said Bailey.