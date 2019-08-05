Sandals butlers inducted into Guild of Professional English Butlers

Ninety-two butlers from Sandals Royal Plantation and Sandals Ochi Beach Resort were recently presented with their certificates and pins signifying their induction to the Guild of Professional English Butlers following a five-day training session at Sandals Ochi.

The session which was conducted by Robert Watson, managing director and president of the guild was geared at enhancing the skills of the Sandals butlers in the region. This training reflects Sandals Resorts' commitment to continuously invest in the training and development of its team members.

The butlers were reminded of the importance of anticipating, meeting, and exceeding guests' expectations at all times, while maintaining a professional attitude in executing their duties.

Watson commended the butlers on the level of their professionalism and the quality of their work.

“This is a great team of butlers, their enthusiasm for the job is very commendable; it's like they are coming to see friends and have fun, and occasionally getting some work done which is the best approach in this business.”

Hughhill Simms, butler manager at Sandals Royal Plantation expressed his gratitude for the training his butlers received.

“I know that I have an excellent team working with, but it is always great to have sessions like these to improve our skills. Whenever Mr. Watson is around I know that my team will learn from one of the most experienced in the business. We (Sandals Royal Plantation) are an all-butler suite resort so we always have to be exceptional at what we do. These five days have really allowed my team to learn ways in which they can improve on the great skills they already have,” said Simms.

The butlers were also extremely elated and grateful to have had such an opportunity.

“The training was really good. It is always good when you can get a chance to have refresher course in your field of work. It has motivated me to improve on my skills and continue to do the work that I am doing,” said Josie Ann Grant, a butler at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, who also received her associate membership into the guild.

The Guild of Professional English Butlers has been training butlers for over 15 years in both theory and practical aspects of butler service.