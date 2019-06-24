Sandals team members donate on World Blood Day

Team members from Sandals Ochi Beach Resort and Sandals Royal Plantation were out in their numbers to donate blood in observance of World Blood Donor Day, recently.

The blood drive was done in partnership with the St Ann's Bay Hospital. Donors were also reminded of the importance of donating blood and various uses. During the day's activities, many team members expressed how excited they were knowing that each donation will be able to save the lives of at least three people.

Lowrie Williams, concierge at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, said: “I've always been giving blood for my family members or friends who were in need but this time I did it for me. Knowing that my contribution could one day save three lives is a great feeling – it's the least I can do. I intend to continue to make donations whenever I can.”

Receptionist Danielle Jenkie added: “At first I was not going to make a donation. After listening to the presentation from the team at the St Ann's Bay Hospital, I had to face my fears and do it for the cause. The very caring professionals take me through the process quickly and painlessly. Now, I feel happier than before, knowing that someday my blood will save a life or lives.”

“We always welcome partnerships like these. We have always had a very good relationship with Sandals Resorts, especially when it comes to blood donations and for that, we are extremely grateful. We've seen persons with a severe fear of needles come out to donate and we must say a special thank you to those persons for braving their fear to save a life,” expressed Dr Tanya Hamilton, senior medical officer at the St Ann's Bay Hospital, who lead the team. She went on to say that she was impressed with the number of young persons who came out to donate and that that is a sign that the public campaign programmes are effective.

World Blood Donor Day is normally celebrated on June 14 each year. This event is geared at raising awareness of the regular need for blood donations across the world. It is also hoped that through this awareness more persons will volunteer to donate blood.