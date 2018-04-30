Shameful!
Returning resident's body found with multiple stab wounds in St Mary
WHEN Delroy Walker decided that he wanted to return home after years of living in the United Kingdom, no one imagined that the decision would have cost him his life.
But it did.
Walker, 63, was found dead. He had multiple stab wounds to his body.
Police told the Jamaica Observer North & East that about 9:15 am on April 19 a resident noticed a trail of blood leading from the house Walker and his wife had bought just months ago at Rio Nuevo Resort in Tower Isle, St Mary.
He had only returned to the country eight months ago and his wife was expected to join him in a matter of weeks.
“We are all really devastated over here in the UK. His wife, his children and my family are all distraught. The information we're getting is sketchy, because he was alone there. They're not sure if it's robbery or what. He recently purchased that house; it's such a shame. I mean, you try and go back to Jamaica and that's what you get,” family friend Roy Staple told Observer North & East in a telephone interview.
Staple said he grew up with Walker, who was convinced that his country (Jamaica) needed people to return and help the economy, and that was what he was returning to do.
“Him and my bigger brother were best friends, wherever you saw one you saw the other so it's just devastating. I just can't believe it, to be honest with you. He went back to Jamaica trying to enjoy retirement and he didn't get a chance to enjoy it. He was a kind man, very pleasant and decent,” Staple said, adding that he had made arrangements to visit him next month.
Walker's wife is expected to visit the island shortly.
“People are just devastated. We just can't believe it happened, you know. Our hearts just can't manage, it's distressing. We hope that they find the killer,” the man said.
The police have said that no one has been taken into custody, but they are following strong leads.
