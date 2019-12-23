Somerset Falls flows again

For months, water had not flowed at Somerset Falls in Hope Bay, Portland.

Severe drought-like conditions affecting the island had taken a toll on the popular picturesque waterfalls, surrounded by lush green flora.

Business was at an all-time low, triggering concerns among stakeholders.

Climate Change Minister Daryl Vaz had pointed to “a major issue with climate change” as the cause and especially in Portland which had seen a shift in its rainfall pattern in recent years.

Today, the situation has been gradually changing with sustained rainfall again impacting the parish.

Lifeguard at Somerset Falls Mark Puran was happy for “showers of blessings” again.

“In the last few weeks we have received some rain and the water has come back up and the falls start to fall again and the river flowing and some persons have started to come back and enjoy the facility. The water is nice and clean and the boat rides are on again. Right through the summer, the river bed was dry and we could walk through. I am happy that we have gotten some rain and operation is picking up. I feel really good,” a smiling Puran told the Jamaica Observer North & East during a visit to the local attraction last Thursday.

Supervisor Winston Cotrell has seen better days at the hidden gem, but like Puran, he is grateful for the rainfall that has revitalised the dying falls.

He told Observer North & East that the drought had affected 95 per cent of the business and had virtually brought activities at the attraction to a standstill.

“We are happy for the rain over the past few weeks and business has started to pick up and we hope that it will improve as the holiday comes up,” Cotrell said.