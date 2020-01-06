St Ann infirmary gets 10 beds
Noranda Bauxite's Vice-President and General Manager Delroy Dell (second right) and Councillor Dallas Dickenson (second left) shake hands following Noranda's donation of 10 beds to the infirmary, recently. Also pictured are St Ann's Bay mayor, Councillor Michael Belnavis (left) and St Ann Infirmary Matron Ity Vickers. The beds were complete with mattresses, pillows and linen. The presentation was made at the infirmary's annual Christmas dinner, sponsored by the bauxite company. Dell said that the company was thankful for the opportunity to partner with the St Ann Municipal Corporation in offering forms of relief and assistance to the infirmary, and congratulated the staff on the excellent care provided, extendig season's greetings on behalf of Noranda employees. Mayor Belnavis described the contribution as a fine example of corporate social responsibility, and thanked the company for its support to the institution over the years.
