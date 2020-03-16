St Ann residents prepare for coronavirus
Last Friday news came that three of the eight persons confirmed as contracting the coronavirus were being treated at St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, but long before that announcement residents of the “Garden Parish” started preparing for the threat.
Last Wednesday Jamaica Observer North & East took to the streets of St Ann to gauge the measures being taken by residents. Here are some of the responses.
Minette Brown and her husband Harry Brown. Minette: “I am trying to remember not to put my hands in my face. Trying to also keep a low profile. I am really concerned because I am an old lady and I have sicknesses like diabetes and all dem type of things.”
Earl Graham: “Mi work ina tourism industry so me nuh lef my sanitiser. And dem ya [hands and feet] a di touch right now. And when people a talk to me, me nuh wa dem close to me and me nuh wa no hug from nobody. Mi tell my last grandboy when him go school, no hugging or touching. Nothing at all.”
Michael Sutherland and Earl Graham greet each other using elbows. Sutherland: “Mi jus a do everything. Wash my hand and face and just try keep my surrounding clean.”
Shanice Folkes (left) and mother Suzette Hardial. Hardial: “Mi jus a pray and do weh di people dem say we fi do. Mi buy mi toilet paper dem and me a look Lysol but me nuh get any so me buy another disinfectant spray. And we get some hand sanitisers yesterday.” Folkes: “We are just ensuring our hands are clean at all times and we don't touch our face.”
Mark Myers: “A Jesus mi praise. Mi naa buy nothing. Fi wa? Buy fi wa? Mi anointed in Jesus name.”
Wayne Smith: “Anuh something you can see enuh. You see like AIDS, you can avoid that. Corona is a thing weh u nuh kno weh it deh. Just affi do weh them say, altho mi nuh start buy nothing yet and mi nuh kno when me ago buy.”
