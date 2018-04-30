St Mary High appeals for computers following fire

PRINCIPAL of St Mary High School Jullett Frazer-Sadaar is appealing to corporate Jamaica for assistance to rebuild the school's audiovisual room which was destroyed by a recent fire.

“Teachers were teaching on the grade nine block which houses two classrooms and they saw smoke and evacuated the students. No one was injured. We had a smart board in what you call our audiovisual room also some projectors. We had some tables and the tables we wired recently to accommodate some computers that we do not have just yet. All of those along with a whiteboard were destroyed,” Frazer-Sadaar told the Jamaica Observer North & East when the team visited the St Mary institution last week.

Frazer-Sadaar said that the room is critical to the teaching and learning process and noted that it was created to facilitate some students who learn better via technology.

“And so we wanted to equip that room in order to cater to those students. The teachers would have been able to take those students to the room and engage them using technology.

“We recognise that these children were born in the computer age and so learning for them is enjoyable and exciting technology. St Mary is not one of those rich parishes and so parents'contribution is low; we have to make do. And so we need much more computers. We need much more technology,” she said.

The principal described this need as the most “pressing one”.

“If we have more projectors, cameras and other forms of technology then the teaching and learning can be made more exciting and ultimately the performance in the CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC)) examination will be much better.

“So I'm appealing to those who can help us to acquire them to please do so,” she said.

