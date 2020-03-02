Titchfield schools them in cheerleading at Eastern Champs

Titchfield High School pulled off a major upset at the just-concluded Eastern Athletics Championships by taking the cheer-leading title over the highly favoured Port Antonio High who had just returned home from the World School Cheerleading Championships in Florida.

Port Antonio had finished a credible second at the world championships held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida and was expected to run away with the title at the Eastern Champs, but Titchfield had other ideas.

St Mary High School finished third in the cheerleading competition at the Eastern Champs.