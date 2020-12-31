'FOR THE KIDS'

PARADISE, St James - Scores of children in Paradise Acres and sections of Norwood received belated Christmas gifts on Sunday from World Championships Under-20 double gold medallist Briana Williams.

Accompanied by representatives of her two major local sponsors, Digicel and GraceKennedy, the 18-year-old Williams, who won the gold medals in the 100m and 200m at the World Under-20 in Tampere, Finland, in 2018, handed out the gifts to the children in the communities, as they came out in their numbers to greet her.

Williams, who was born in Florida, but is related to the Weatherlys in Paradise through her mother Sharon Simpson said, “It means so much to me, it is the first time I am actually going to neighbourhoods and giving back and I am glad I got to do it in my family's community, and I am glad I was able to put a smile on every one's face.”

Due to the COVID-19 protocols, the treat took on a new format where the convoy drove through the respective neighbourhoods accompanied by a town crier playing Christmas music, in an effort to avoid large gatherings in one area.

Elon Parkinson, public relations and communications manager for Digicel, told the Jamaica Observer West that, “it warmed our hearts to see the smiles on the children's faces as they rushed out to meet Briana and collect their presents from her and Santa.

“Knowing that the community has been going through a very difficult time made it even more important for Digicel to throw its support behind Briana and help to lift the spirits of the residents who were all very excited to greet our roving Christmas treat,” said Parkinson.

“Today's activity is a shining example of our shared vision of keeping the spirit of Christmas alive, no matter what. It's part of a shared commitment between ourselves and Briana, by ensuring the joy and love of Christmas as much as possible.”

The event came days after another Digicel brand ambassador Usain Bolt hosted his treat in Sherwood, Trelawny.

“Our brand ambassadors have been, over the past 10 days or so, been visiting their communities and the communities that are dear at heart to them, and we have been supporting their Christmas treats by providing logistic support, as well as the toys themselves which the kids are here obviously enjoying, and they have been turning out in droves to collect their gifts and to understand that they are remembered,” Parkinson shared.

With the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on movements and gatherings Parkinson said, “I think it is of supreme importance that we are here today because the children would have had to be adjusting in so many ways, of course, for schools in terms of how they socialise and, of course, they must have been questioning how Christmas was going to look like, so what we are trying to do here today in tandem with Briana is to bring the vibes, the feel, the meaning of Christmas, the caring, the sharing back into it by roving through sections of Norwood in a way that still delivers the spirit of Christmas to the kids, but safely.”

The residents welcomed Briana's effort.

Ricardo Elliot, also known as DJ Trendsetter, who said he was a fan of the athlete, was among those who lauded her.

“It's very good because not a lot of people are doing this, especially in this time of coronavirus, so we have to give thanks, and she didn't live here, but she made the effort, so we have to big her up,” he told the Observer West.

And a resident, who gave her name only as Latoya, expressed similar sentiments.

“It's a very good look as most of the kids did not get to go anywhere because of COVID-19, so this kind of brightens up their spirits for the Christmas. I really like it,” she told the Observer West.