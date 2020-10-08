'GREEN LIGHT'

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Members of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA), organisers of Western Championships, have given their backing for the staging of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) National Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships next year, but with certain modifications.

In a poll conducted among 30 members, including coaches late last week, following a virtual meeting last week Tuesday, the majority of participants said they believe that Champs 2021 should go ahead, adding that they also believe their school would enter a team if the event is staged.

An overwhelming majority— 84.6 per cent— of the respondents said Champs should go ahead, while 80.8 per cent expressed confidence that their school would enter a team to compete if the event is held.

The meeting and the poll were in response to a request from ISSA sent out to the four regional high school track and field bodies— western, eastern, central and Corporate Area— and the deadline to submit their findings was on Friday, October 2.

In an e-mail to coaches from Richard Thompson, the principal of Titchfield High, who is the new chairman of the champs committee, the organising body said, “As you are most likely aware, ISSA has cancelled all ISSA competitions scheduled for the 2020 Christmas term, this decision, however, does not by itself have any impact on the staging of the 2021 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships.

“However, the national COVID-19 protocols dictate that if Champs 2021 is to be a reality, then adjustments may have to be made to the general structure and scheduling of the meet. These changes could possibly have implications for the numbers of athletes, classes, events and days of Champs 2021,” it was also revealed in the e-mail.

Champs 2020 was called off two weeks before the start date in March, just days after the discovery of the first COVID-19 positive case on the island.

Since then, ISSA has also cancelled all sports in the Christmas term, including schoolboy football, netball, basketball and swimming.

Concerns were, however, raised whether Champs 2021 should be staged if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

The COCAA poll conducted last week also revealed that the coaches preferred the staging of Champs to be held on Easter weekend or the last week in May, given the expected restrictions with overseas travel and with the possibility that the CARIFTA Games and the Penn Relays might not be held.

Last week Tuesday's meeting was chaired by Reynaldo Walcott, head coach of the St Elizabeth Technical High track team, who is also the meet director for the STETHS Invitational.

He noted that the result of the poll suggest that the western-based schools wanted Champs but with some modifications.

“The poll results are suggesting that coaches do accept that Champs cannot carry on as per normal, so it has to change and the main changes they are thinking of are reducing the number of competitors that can go and also possibly increase the number of days, so as to reduce the numbers of persons that are there on any particular day,” Walcott told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week.

He added that the coaches had suggested that new qualification methods should be established, “just for this year or until things get back to normal.”

“The poll also suggest that the way how to reduce the numbers, the preferred methods were to use the top performances [between certain dates], but there are also some sentiments to use performances from regional championships but not necessarily top eight finishes,” he added.

There were discussions during the meeting whether ISSA should allow the usual number of athletes to participate, or if there should be restrictions on the numbers, as well as how they would cut down on the numbers, if that was the decision taken.

A majority of 69.2 per cent of the coaches agreed that Champs should be “modified,” a smaller number of athletes being involved, while field events should be concluded on the same day with both preliminaries and the finals held just hours apart.

The same percentage also agreed that ISSA should keep the same qualifying standards for athletes participating in the championships.

Just over 19 per cent of those who were polled agreed that Champs should stay at the usual date, late in March, while 30 per cent agreed that it should be held in late April when the Penn Relays would normally be held in Philadelphia.

Just under 31 per cent, however, agreed that Champs should be held “somewhere between Easter weekend and Penn Relays, while 15.4 per cent said the last week of May would be ideal.