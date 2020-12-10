'ONE STEP AT A TIME'

Soyinne Grenyion made a good start to her college track and field career, winning her first race, the 60m dash at the Strive for Greatness Indoor Invitational hosted by her school Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana, recently, clocking 7.64 seconds in the final.

The former Mt Alvernia High School standout, who did not lose a single individual race that she ran at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships for four years, led the qualifying at the Strive for Greatness after the first round with 7.66 seconds and has high hopes for the rest of the season.

“I was pleased with the outcome of the race and I was expected to do well since I was sandwiched in-between two of the top sprinters at the institution. I knew that they would push me and they most definitely did, and as a result, making me run faster than what I did in the prelims,” she told the Jamaica Observer West.

“Even though it was a sweet victory, I was having trouble with my blocks and somewhat stumbled coming out, but I knew that I couldn't let that faze me and that I had to pick back up. Regarding it being my first official 60m and first college race, I am happy with my performance and my coach and I expect so much more as the season progresses.”

Grenyion, who returned to the US in mid-2018 to complete high school, in Maryland, said she has been adjusting to life in college despite its ups and downs.

“I've adjusted from almost daily warm weather to even below 20 degrees. I knew the transition and adjustment in college was not going to be smooth. I attend college in a state where I have no family in my immediate reach, so there have been times where I felt alone, however, I pretty much have overcome that feeling,” she said.

The work associated with track and field, she pointed out, was “something else.”

“As far as track and field in college, I expected it to be different. The warm-up sessions almost feel like an entire workout and not to mention the weight room. I've been introduced to lifting a little bit in Jamaica, but since college, I've been lifting more than ever. I also attend 8:00 am pool workouts every Saturday. At first, the entire situation was overwhelming, but I've now gotten accustomed to it,” she explained.

The long-legged Grenyion, who stood out partially because of her knee-high blue socks while at Mt Alvernia High, is majoring in criminology/criminal justice and has hopes of becoming either a negotiator or detective.

She said despite her good start on the tracks – beating her more experienced teammates – she is taking things “one step at a time” with her academics being given priority attention.

“For this year, I plan to maintain a high grade point average (GPA) and also become president of the Criminal Justice Club, but for track and field, I haven't set any specific goals for right now, but I do plan on doing it. I'm just doing what I know and have to do, and let God put everything in place,” said Grenyion.

Despite average times at Norwest High School in Maryland, Grenyion told the Observer West that she got 19 scholarship offers.

“I turned down most of them because I was being pressured into signing with them at a specific deadline. The others, I was indecisive mainly because I didn't have the opportunity to actually tour the school because of the COVID-19 restrictions,” she revealed.

An e-mail from Indiana Tech's head coach, Doug Edgar, made the difference, she added, as he “reached out to me one day, via e-mail, offering me an athletic and academic scholarship to attend Indiana Tech.”

“We communicated and then an admission counsellor reached out to me inviting me to an online tour. After attending, I knew that, that's the school I wanted to go to,” said Grenyion.

At Mt Alvernia, she said, then coach, Andrew Henry, “tapped into my talent” but she admitted that while she had the physical gifts, she doubted herself.

“When it came to boys' and girls' champs, I made the finals for every solo event, I competed in Class 4 up until Class 2... when it came to the finals, I always doubted myself and it showed in the races. I was pulled from one due to an injury and the rest I placed sixth every time and even eighth once.”

It was not all bad at that level, however, as she recalled running her then personal best 11.88 seconds in the 100m at the Digicel Grand Prix at GC Foster – one of her most memorable races.