'WAIT AND SEE'

MONTEGO BAY, St James - There were mixed reactions across western Jamaica yesterday as Saturday's planned restart of track and field in Jamaica was extended by at least a further two weeks after the Government tightened restrictions due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

A track and field meet for schools under the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) umbrella was set to be held at St Elizabeth Technical High in Santa Cruz on Saturday, but the date for the event was pushed back after Government announced the extension of the hours for the national curfew and lowered the limit on gathering to 10, down from 15.

Last week Government announced that some sporting events, including track and field, would be allowed to restart this month.

Sports across the country came to a halt in March last year when the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed on the island, and while track and field events were allowed in July and August and again in December last year, it was later suspended when the Government ordered that there should be no gathering of more than 15 people, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

While top western coaches Claude Grant of Herbert Morrison Technical and Machell Woolery of Petersfield High are eagerly anticipating the restart, Stephen Smith, president of COCAA, is keeping his fingers crossed.

“It's a good feeling,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer West on Tuesday, “but there are some uncertainties about if we are going to have the restart or not with the increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few days.”

There were over 1,728 new infections between last week Wednesday and Tuesday as reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Smith said, “based on what is going on, I don't want to say too much as we don't know if come the next two weeks they will change their minds about the restart, so we are just waiting.”

“If it (restart) does happen, it would be great to have track and field back in the region but until then, we just have to wait and see.”

Woolery told the Observer West that “it would be joy to have this meet, especially for my athletes, we miss the competitions.”

Grant added that “any competition now is like having a breath of fresh air from the mask of COVID-19 for the athletes.”