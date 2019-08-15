All to play for

LUCEA, Hanover — Super Star FC and Esher United are to meet in Sunday's final of the Hanover Football Association/Conserve IT Ltd Major League after contrasting results in Monday's return leg semi-finals at Watson Taylor Park in Lucea.

Super Star FC beat St Simon 3-0 for a 5-1 aggregate, while Esher United advanced on a 2-1 aggregate after they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against last year's beaten finalists Mt Pelier DC.

Both Esher United and Mt Pelier ended the game with 10 players after each team had a man sent off in the second half.

Before the Major League final, Blenheim FC and Central FC will meet in the Division One final, set to start at 1:00pm.

Super Star FC the Knock-out champions had won the first leg against St Simon FC 2-1 and extended their advantage in the 25th minute on Monday when Linford Galloway was sent through down the middle and had time to choose his spot before beating the helpless Rodreco McIntyre in the St Simon goal.

An own goal in the 60th minute from Kenroy Brebner further pushed the game out of reach of St Simon, while substitute Shaquille Brown added a third goal in the game when he scored in the 70th minute.

In the first game, Mt Pelier DC who had lost in three straight finals going back to last season, took the lead just before half time when Rushane Downie's powerful free-kick from about 23 metres, beat goalkeeper Junior Robinson low to his right, to tie up the scores on aggregate.

Sheldon Sears restored Esher United's advantage in the 52nd minute when he side-footed a cross form the right flank back across the goal into the far corner.

Esher United, the mid-season champions, was reduced to 10 players in the 60th minute when Junnell McDonald was shown a straight red card, and nine minutes later, Mt Pelier DC's Mark Smith, who went on as a substitute in the 53rd minute, was also sent off.

Mt Pelier DC should have forced extra-time, as late in the nine minutes of time added on, Shamour Smith missed from about three yards out, when he scooped a ball over the bar in front of an empty goal.