Barrett goes to Liberty

Former Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' Champs double gold medallist and CARIFTA Games gold medallist Warren Barrett Jr has taken up a track and field scholarship at Liberty University in Virginia, as he tries to resuscitate his once promising career as a shot putter.

Barrett, who made his breakthrough with gold medals at Champs 2012 while at Cornwall College, before transferring to Calabar High where he completed sixth form, will have three years of eligibility at the private evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia, that was founded by well-known American televangelist Jerry Falwell and Elmer L Towns in 1971.

The son of former Reggae Boyz goalkeeper and captain, and present goalkeeper coach, had turned down many scholarship offers, while in high school, opting to stay with Coach Julian Robinson when he moved into the senior ranks.

The success of discus throwers Fedrick Dacres and Traves Smikle, Barrett told the Jamaica Observer West, convinced him that staying at home would be his best road to success at the senior level, but injuries ravaged his four years at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

“I had decided to stay home because of Coach Julian Robinson, my coach at Calabar,” he said. “He had helped me improve in my latter parts of high school, after the foundation was set at Cornwall College, and I thought that seeing what he was doing with Traves and Fredrick, I thought it was possible for him to get the same results for me.”

That was not to be however, as Barrett said, “After years went by and I continuously got hurt so I thought a change of environment was necessary and hopefully if it is God's will, it will go to plan here at Liberty.”

Barrett, who will join former Calabar High teammate Kyle Mitchell at Liberty, said having his good friend there will help him and push him to work hard. Additionally, he said, he chose the relatively small school because, “Liberty was a good choice for me as firstly it is a Christian school and it embodies my belief system and two, they had areas of studies in which I am interested in.”

Barrett will complete the degree he started at UWI, Mona, and expects to make his mark on the NCAA circuit.

“I know that I have the talent and as all my coaches have told me that I have world-class potential,” he told the Observer West, stressing however, that he has a lot of work to do.

“I expect to make nationals, be NCAA champion, God willing. Nothing is set in stone and you have to work for everything, but I just believe that while I am here [Liberty University], if I am healthy, and if all goes well, definitely I can cause some problems in the NCAA system. I know I have the talent and having a training partner like Kyle, I know that I can't slack off anytime even in the training room or in throwing, so my expectations are pretty high,” said Barrett.

He added: “But whatever happens it is in God's perfect will, so I have no issues if something happens...I will not end up questioning the Father's will.”

Barrett struggled with a wrist injury throughout most of his career, and according to him, he is still not over it.

“I am still experiencing some wrist pain, but the trainers here are working with me and hopeful we will solve the issue, and so I can be fully 100 per cent and prepared to compete when the time comes,” he argued.

Barrett represented the country as a junior, but has not given up his dreams of wearing the national colours at the senior level.

“Definitely, I still have ambitions to represent Jamaica at the highest level and to replicate what my father did in his playing days,” he said. “But if it not the will of the Creator, I will not be disappointed as everyone is called for a different purpose and the Lord would not allow it that something that was not ordained in my destiny to happen, so I fully put my trust in Him in whatever I do and if it is His plan for me to represent the country at the highest level, then I will put in the work as once I do my part, God is faithful and will do his part.”