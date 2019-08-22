Champions!
Super Star FC lift Hanover FA/Conserve IT Major League crown
LUCEA, Hanover — Super Star FC are the champions of the Hanover Football Association/Concerve IT Major League competition after beating Esher United 2-1 in the final played on Sunday at Watson Taylor Park in Lucea.
It was the second title of the season for Super Star who had also won the Knock-out title while denying mid-season champions Esher United a double.
Super Star also earned a first ever berth in the Western Confederation Super League, joining clubs from St James, Westmoreland and Trelawny as the promoted teams.
In the first game of the double-header Blenheim United beat Central FC 4-3 on penalties in the Division One final after they played out a 0-0 draw after regulation and extra-time.
Both teams earned promotion to the Major League next season.
In the Major League final, Super Star who had dispatched St Simon 3-0 in their return round for a 5-1 aggregate, led from as early as the 12th minute when Roydel Moncrieffe gave them the lead.
Leon Moncrieffe made it 2-0 in the 49th minute before Kyle Pinnock pulled one back for Esher United late in the game, in the 90th minute.
