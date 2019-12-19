Confed Heats Up!

FROME, Westmoreland - Former champions Wadadah FC and newcomers Coopers Pen FC, will both be going after their third straight win in Zone 2, when the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super continues on Sunday with a full schedule of six games, all set to start at 3:00pm.

Both teams are the only ones with perfect win records after two rounds.

Wadadah FC will face another former winner FC Reno at Frome Sports Grounds, while Coopers Pen will be away to another first-timer Lilliput Rovers at Spot Valley High.

Defending champions Faulkland FC will take on Montego Bay United in a match-up of Zone 1 leaders at Wespow Park; George's Plain FC and Super Star FC will clash at Watson Taylor Park; Falmouth United who are still seeking their first win of the season will take on Harmony FC in a Trelawny derby at Bounty Hall and Sandals South Coast and Hopewell United will meet at Crocs Lawn in Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

Wadadah FC who have been to the last three finals, have scored five goals in their two games played, three coming against Hopewell United on Sunday, and will face a FC Reno team that was upset 1-0 by Coopers Pen FC.

FC Reno who were relegated from the Premier League last season along with Montego Bay United, will hope playing at home will give them an advantage, but will face a Wadadah FC attack led by Kemiro James and Matthew Thorpe.

Coopers Pen who have been unbeaten after six games played, including two Trelawny FA Knock-out competitions, will come into the game against Lilliput Rovers on a roll and full of confidence.

Hugh-George Watson has led from the front so far, scoring two of their three goals, and they are the only team yet to concede a goal.

Lilliput Rovers had lost their first game and are in danger of losing a second after failing to provide security against Sandals South Coast on Saturday, and must get their house in order for this game.

Faulkland FC are coming off a bruising 0-0 draw against Falmouth United in Falmouth on Sunday, and will run into another tough team at WesPow Park where Montego Bay United will play their first home game, and will be looking to impress.

Montego Bay United will get back Donovan Carey who missed their win over Super Star on Saturday after he was sent off in their opening game against Falmouth United, and this should add to their already impressive offensive thrust.

Nazime Matalie-Grant has scored in both games played and Omar Brown grabbed a brace last week, while Faulkland FC will hope Ewan Barton, Romario Clarke and Michael McLean will get over the wasteful ways against Falmouth United on Sunday.

So far, Falmouth United have failed to impress with two draws and just one goal to show for 180 minutes of sub-par football, giving up a lead to draw against Montego Bay United, and failing to even force a save from the Faulkland FC goalkeeper on Sunday.

With head coach Lenworth Hyde back, they will hope to get the better of Harmony FC on Sunday, but they will have to earn everything against the team that are two spots above them in the points standings.

George's Plain will hope to build on their first win when they face Super Star in Lucea, while Sandals South Coast and Hopewell United will seek their first win of the season when they meet in Whitehouse.