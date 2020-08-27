D'Cup off!

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The cancellation of the 2020 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) schoolboys' football season due to rising COVID-19 cases has been met with mixed reactions by western-based coaches, and while most welcomed the decision, at least one coach thought more could have been done in the interest of the final-year students.

Godfrey Drummond, the coach at Manning's School, thinks that ISSA could have created a 'bubble' and play a short season using a number of closed venues.

After months of planning and meetings, ISSA called off the season on Monday, cancelling all sports that were planned for the Christmas term.

It will be the fifth time since the competition started in 1950 that the schoolboys' football season will not be held, and the first time since 1997 when schoolboys' football was called off after death threats were made against the principal of Charlie Smith High School after the school had taken the decision not to enter the Manning Cup competition.

ISSA had announced plans to put on Under-16 football, boys basketball, swimming, netball and the daCosta Cup and Manning Cup competitions during the Christmas term.

“With the recently announced delayed start of the 2020-21 academic year due to the spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the executive of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association has decided to cancel all sporting competitions scheduled for the Christmas term of the 2020-21 academic year,” ISSA said in a release on Monday.

It said it would now use the next two months to reassess the conditions under which schools will reopen and how they will operate.

“Subject to this assessment and the suitability of conditions ISSA, through consultations with its membership, will determine the list of competitions to be offered and a new timetable for the resumption of school sports. We would like to reassure all our stakeholders that ISSA is cognisant of the role of organised sports in the physical, mental and psychosocial development of our teenaged high school population,” the release said.

Gregory Daley, the Green Pond coach said the decision was a good one.

“It's the sensible thing to do.[It] makes no sense we push to put our kids at risk. We are now seeing a spike in COVID cases, we must be responsible. We want the football, but our health and wellness is first. One life lost is one too many,” he argued.

Dr Dean Weatherly, the coach of 13-time daCosta Cup champions Cornwall College expressed his disappointment but said, “in the big picture view”, he agreed with ISSA.

“Yes I am kinda disappointed, but in looking at the interest of the players and in the interest of the entire population with this COVID-19 virus, in the long run it is in the best interest of the society,” said Weatherly.

“I am disappointed and the boys are also disappointed, but we now have to sit down, find ways to keep the boys active and also to work on some developmental things so whenever schoolboys' football resumes we will be better prepared in terms of the players coming up from the younger age groups, as a lot of the ones we were looking to this year will not be there, and we must now start looking at the future.”

Drummond said ISSA took a “proactive and safe approach…it has to be safety first”.

“I however believe that we need to re- engage our students in competitive sports at the earliest possible time and teach our youths the coping strategies, because COVID-19 will be around for a little while,” he added.

And while admitting that his ideas could “be a little far-fetched, as I think we can have a competition as soon as school restarts”, he said, “I think we can create our own 'bio bubble' at four or six venues for the daCosta Cup and play triple headers over a two weeks period.”

He suggested hotels and tour companies could be approached, and venues such as Montego Bay Sports Complex, St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex, Drax Hall and GC Foster, and television rights used to generate revenue.

“Each school can benefit from their student population by asking [them] to subscribe, I believe it can happen...to say no football or no 'Champs' is really a disincentive to final-year students whose future may have hinged on the competition,” he argued.