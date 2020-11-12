DOWN, BUT NOT OUT!

After a successful college career, former Cornwall College athlete Odaine “Huxhead” Lewis was hoping to test the waters of professional track and field, but was forced to make a tough decision to pack it up, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 virus in the USA, where he is based.

Lewis, who also played football at Cornwall College up to the daCosta Cup level, and who jumped into the national spotlight after he came out of virtually nowhere to win the Under-20 triple jump at the CARIFTA Games Trials in Kingston in March 2014, said he was thinking of walking away, even though he knew he had not yet fulfilled his potential.

With no professional contract or support after he graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in May, he said it would be a long hard road, but a long soul-searching talk with a close friend, he said, saw him take another big U-turn and decided to give it one more try.

“I was planning on walking away after the coronavirus outbreak,” he told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week.

“After graduation, I didn't have the funds and the proper resources to continue. But a person very close to me convinced me to give it another chance, they told me I was selling myself short. It took me a while to register it and after a couple weeks of thinking I decided to give it another shot and work with what is available.”

There is not much available however, as he has to juggle a full-time job with training by himself, adding that since August he has been training at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

“I don't have a coach or a training partner right now. I train by myself, and the ultimate goal is to stay healthy. If I stay healthy, I think everything will fall in place,” he reasoned.

If anyone knows adversity it's Lewis, who defied the odds by going to college in the USA, starting at Iowa Central, a junior college, where he won two national indoors triple jump titles.

It was not smooth sailing as he did not get the chance to compete outdoors after he was injured in 2016, and then a year later, when he was expected to win the double, he had to come home after his father, Oneil, was murdered at his business place in Amity Hall, St James.

After a period of grieving with his family, Lewis signed with Texas Tech after getting offers from no fewer than 12 Division One schools, and then went onto to level his mark in a big way.

In major outdoor competitions, he won the Big12 Conference long jump title in 2018 and second in the triple jump; at the NCAA nationals he was second in the triple jump with a personal best 16.73m and third in the long jump.

In 2019, he took second in both the long and triple jumps at the Big12 Championships, and in the indoors, he was second in the long jump and third in the triple jump at the Big12, and second in the triple jump at the NCAA nationals.

Presently, however, Lewis said he is being cautiously optimistic as he sets his goals for the international season next year.

“I'm taking it a step at a time. Not putting myself under any kind of pressure, but I'm aiming for the World Athletics World Indoors and the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan,” he told the Observer West.

Lewis, who was bothered by injuries in his final season at Texas Tech, says he has to temper his natural aggression even in training as he cannot afford any recurrence of injuries.

“My health is good right now. I have to be very careful however, because I don't have the resources to take care of myself if I get injured. It's very difficult to navigate options based on current status,” he argued.

Lewis won gold medals for Jamaica at the CARIFTA Games and the Central American and Caribbean Juniors in 2014 on his way to making it to the finals of the World Athletics Under-20 championships in Eugene, Oregon and represented Jamaica at the Pan Am Games in Edmonton, Canada and took bronze at the CARIFTA Games in St Kitts before winning the triple jump at the Penn Relays in late April.

An injury on his first run up in the CAC Games in 2018 foiled is only selection to a senior team, but he said he does not feel the need “to prove anything, but I definitely think I'm not close to my true potential yet, I think I'm just jumping off my natural abilities and I have a lot more to iron out.”

Since graduating from Texas Tech, Lewis has been working with Saint Francis Ministries, a foster care facility for children in need of a safe place, as a case manager.

“I work alongside child protection services and I aid in family reunification and permanency for children in our care,” he shared.

Mentally, he said, it's a challenge to juggle work and training.

“I work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and I practice by myself after. It's not really the time I have to practice that I have an issue with, it's just practising by myself, I have to constantly motivate myself to finish the workouts. It all comes down to mindset and tenacity. Nevertheless, I have to do what I have to do regardless of the circumstances,” he argued.

At Texas Tech, he is allowed to use the weight room and other facilities, and for that, he is grateful.

He disclosed that he gets some support from friends who assist in analysing videos and setting up training plans, adding that he hopes to be able to compete at meets at Texas Tech when the indoors season starts.

“I don't have the financial support, so hopefully I will be able to get into all the meets at Texas Tech since they put on a lot of meets here,” he stressed.