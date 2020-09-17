Former Spot Valley High and Jamaica junior representative Tyrese Reid made a positive in his first cross-country season for Barton Community College (BCC) when he finished in the top 10 in Friday's Ollie Isom Invitational held in Ed Dorado, Kansas, in the US.

Reid, who is a second-year student, missed the previous cross-country season after he started Barton Community College in January, just in time for the indoors track and field season.

He was first finisher for the three-man Barton team that included former Calabar High star Kemar Farquharson, finishing the 8K race at the Legions Disc Golf Course in ninth position in 27 minutes 17.66 seconds.

Farquharson, who arrived at Barton in August, was 45th in the 540-man field in 30:25.36 seconds.

Reid, who won medals for Spot Valley High at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs and the ISSA Boys' Championships, said he was happy with his fitness.

“It was a good run for me, being here helped me to get ready and I expect to run faster,” said Reid, whose next outing in the shortened season will be Region VI Championships that will be held at the same course in November.

Reid, who also competed for Jamaica at the Carifta Games and Pan American Under-20, added that while he was happy with his performance in the classroom with a 3.0 grade point average for the spring semester, he is hoping to do better on the track when the season gets underway.

Despite qualifying for the national Junior College Indoors Championships in two events— the 600m and the 800m— placing seventh and ninth, respectively, Reid said he felt he had underperformed.