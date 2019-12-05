High Hopes

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Expectations are high for what many football fans across western Jamaica are hoping will be the most exciting Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League, set to kick off with a big double -header at Jarrett Park on Sunday.

With Montego Bay United and FC Reno, who were both relegated from the Red Stripe Premier League last season, taking part in the competition, joining defending champions Faulkland FC, last season's losing finalists Wadadah FC, and the up and coming Falmouth United in their second season, there is anticipation of exciting football in what many fans have dubbed the 'Western Premier League.'

Wadadah FC, Montego Bay United and FC Reno, have all won the Premier League, while Sandals South Coast, another contender, have also played in the island's top club football league.

Wadadah FC will kick off the season against promoted Lilliput Rovers of St James in the first game on Sunday, set to start at 1:30 pm, followed by Montego Bay United against Falmouth United, who will have a high- powered coaching staff of Lenworth Hyde, Hugh 'Bingy' Blair and Howard Cephas who started the season as the head coach of Harbour View.

Reports are that Falmouth United who were beaten semi-finalists last season have made wholesale transfers including a number of top players from Faulkland FC.

The first round will continue on Tuesday with four more games — Faulkland FC hosting George's Plain of Westmoreland, at Jarrett Park; Harmony FC meet Super Star at Bounty Hall; Sandals South Coast and Coopers Pen will meet at Crocs Lawn in Whitehouse and FC Reno and Hopewell United will meet at Frome.

In addition to Lilliput Rovers, three other clubs were promoted to the Super League — George's Plain of Westmoreland, Super Star of Hanover and Coopers Pen of Trelawny.

The 12 teams have been separated into two groups and will play home and away for the first two rounds. The top teams in each round will then meet in a mid-season final before the third round which will see teams from each zone playing each other once.

At the end of the third round, the top four teams, irrespective of zones, will advance to the semi-finals which will be played home and away with the winners on aggregate qualifying for the final.