Historic win

MARTHA BRAE, Trelawny — William Knibb Memorial extended their best start in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Wata daCosta Cup football competition in decades with a first-ever win over Cedric Titus High in their Zone C game played at Martha Brae, Trelawny on Tuesday.

Cristojaye Daley scored his seventh goal of the season, as William Knibb Memorial clipped Cedric Titus 1-0, their third-straight victory, as they rushed to the top of the points standings with nine.

Herbert Morrison Technical, who were held goal-less in back -to- back games after a 0-0 draw against Holland High, are second in the zone with five points, one more than Spot Valley High who are on four with Cedric Titus High on three points and Holland on one.

Cedric Titus had won Zone C in a canter last season, winning nine of their 10 games and finished ahead of Herbert Morrison Technical.

The Cassman Williams-coached William Knibb team that finished at the foot of the points tables last season with just seven points-- winning only one game-- have established themselves as favourites to win the zone.

In 2018, William Knibb struggled, scoring just eight goals in their 10 matches, but have netted nine in three games played so far, and their three wins to date have equalled their total over the previous two seasons.

They started the season like a thatch hut on fire with a 4-1 win over neighbours Holland High, then blanked Herbert Morrison Technical 4-0 in Montego Bay on Saturday with Daley scoring hat-ticks in both games.

William Knibb will travel to Spot Valley High on Saturday to face the former zone top team, and a team they have not beaten since the first round of the 2014 season.