MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cambridge FC and Flanker United are set to clash in what is expected to be an exciting final in the St James Football Association's Sandals Resorts International Under-20 competition at the UDC field on Saturday, set to start at 3:00pm.

The teams that had finished at the top of the points standings, scored contrasting semi-final wins this week, Cambridge FC beating Montego Bay Boys Club on Tuesday at the UDC field, a day after 10-man Flanker United edged Bogue FC 1-0 at the same venue.

In the first game of the double- header on Saturday, Green Pond will defend their Under -17 title against Bogue FC, starting at 1:00pm.

Cambridge FC, who will go into the final with a psychological advantage after beating Flanker United 2-0, are unbeaten this season, drawing just one of their nine games.

They will come into the game with momentum after their big win on Tuesday, beating a Boys Club team that was without several of their top players.

Shaquille West handed them the lead in the 58th minute and Okeen Allen doubled the scores two minutes later with Romario Little put the icing on the cake with a third goal in the 80th minute.

On Monday, Steven Hood's 56th minute goal was the difference between Flanker United and Bogue FC in a competitive game.

Flanker United will be without national Under-17 defender Prince Christie who was sent off in the 75th minute.