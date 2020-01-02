Leaders clash!

TUCKER, St James — Joint Zone 2 leaders Wadadah FC and Coopers Pen FC, both coming off losses in the previous round of matches, are to meet at WesPow Park in one of two games scheduled today in the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League.

Both are tied on six points with zone leaders FC Reno, and if one of the teams wins today, they would assume the lead, at least for 24 hours with FC Reno set to play on Sunday.

On Saturday, Hopewell United and Lilliput Rovers, who both ended losing skids in the last round, will meet at the Orchard Community Centre in Hopewell.

Four more games will be played on Sunday, FC Reno host Sandals South Coast at Frome; defending champions Faulkland FC will play Super Star of Hanover at Jarrett Park; Montego Bay United and Harmony FC will meet at WesPow Park and Falmouth United tackle high-flying George's Plain at Elleston Wakeland Centre in Falmouth.

On Saturday, both Wadadah FC and Coopers Pen will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they meet at WesPow Park.

Wadadah FC were spanked 3-0 by FC Reno, while Coopers Pen had their two games winning start snapped when they were upset by Lilliput Rovers at home.

Since then, Coopers Pen were also beaten in the final of the Trelawny FA KO by Holland United on Sunday, and they will be hoping to avoid a third straight loss.

After back- to- back wins to open their campaign, Wadadah FC ran into a FC Reno team coming off a loss to Coopers Pen FC, and the Daniel Ricketts-coached team will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Kemiro James and Matthew Thorpe will lead the Wadadah FC attack that produced five goals in their first two games and will go up against a Coopers Pen defence that has only given up one goal so far.

Hugh-George Watson has scored two of Coopers Pen FC's three goals so far, and along with Oshane Harris will be hoping to keep the Wadadah FC defence busy.

At Orchard, the home team Hopewell United will be seeking their first win of the season and are coming off a draw against Sandals South Coast after losing their first two games of the season.

Lilliput Rovers will be oozing with confidence after their away win over Coopers Pen and will be gunning for back-to-back wins away from home.