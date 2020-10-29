MORE YOUTH COACHES!

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - The Westmoreland Football Association (WFA) is moving to have more coaches for youth and female footballers, as part of efforts to develop the sport in the parish.

“We want to develop the youths,” president of the WFA, Everton Tomlinson, stressed.

“But for this [to happen], we will need more coaches who are professionally trained. This is our way of developing our parish the right way.”

Tomlinson said the coaching course is scheduled to kick off next month, and will be headed by Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) director of football, Wendel Downswell, and will be conducted virtually via Zoom.

He added that the course is free for all individuals who wish to participate.

“Based on the number of participants that we receive, we will then upgrade the programme to include other partners such as sponsors and formalise the programme so that we can train different groups over various periods. The aim is to get each coach certified. But we want to see the interest first,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.

Tomlinson noted that for the past few years, the WFA has organised several youth leagues in the parish, which have seen some of the parish's players being called to national trials.

“The parish is full of talented youths. But if we do not have professional coaches to guide them, their talents will be wasted,” he argued.

As it regards female football, Tomlinson stated that he wants the parish to once more have a female team in the female national league.

“There are interested females, but not many coaches in the parish to take up the responsibility,” he pointed out.

Earlier this year, the JFF indicated that part of the Fifa COVID- relief fund will be allocated for the development of female and grass roots football programmes.