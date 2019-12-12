Moving Ahead!

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Defending champions Faulkland FC, former winners Wadadah FC and FC Reno will be seeking to maintain their winning starts when the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League continues this weekend.

All three won their games in the competition that kicked off on Sunday with the game between Falmouth United and Faulkland FC at the Elleston Wakeland Centre taking pride of place.

FC Reno will go to face promoted Coopers Pen on Saturday while Wadadah FC play Hopewell United the day after.

Falmouth United were held 1-1 at Jarrett Park by Montego Bay United last Sunday, while Faulkland FC scored an easy win over promoted George's Plain FC at the same venue on Tuesday.

Wadadah FC were 2-0 winners over Lilliput Rovers , while FC Reno blanked Hopewell United 3-0.

On Tuesday, Faulkland FC raced to a 3-0 lead over George's Plain in just 26 minutes before the Westmoreland club pulled one back deep into time added in the 3-1 win.

Ewan Barton in the fifth minute, Michael McLean in the 10th and Romario Clarke in the 26th minute, staked the champions to a good lead but they failed to build on it despite dominating possession as Lando Campbell scored George's Plain FC's first goal at this level five minutes into time added at the end of the second half.

Jeremy Coke scored a double for FC Reno in their win over Hopewell United at Frome, netting in the 29th and 60th minutes and Fitzroy Dixon added a third goal in the 72nd minute.

Everett Mullings also scored a brace for Harmony FC as they came from a goal down to beat Super Star FC at Bounty Hall.

Roydel Moncrieffe gave the Hanover club the lead in the 33rd minute, but Mullings levelled three minutes later as they were knotted at 1-1 at half- time.

Omar Williams gave the home team the lead in the 53rd minute only for Linford Galloway to bring Super Star FC back on level terms before Mullings grabbed his second and the winner, in the 65th minute.

Coopers Pen made a winning start to their campaign stunning former champions Sandals South Coast with two late goals, Hugh-George Watson scoring a penalty kick in the 90th minute before Oshane Harris added a second a minute later.

On Sunday Wadadah spoiled Lilliput Rovers' debut by beating them 2-0 with second -half goals from Chad Howell and Matthew Thorpe, while Falmouth United and Montego Bay United ended with 10 players each in their 1-1 draw.

A stunning free kick five minutes into time added from Montego Bay United's Nazime Matalie-Grant earned the two- time Premier League champions a share of the points against Falmouth United---- semi-finalists last season.

Radcliff Dawkins had given Falmouth United the lead in the 35th minute with a shot from the right flank that flew into the far corner, less than a minute after Allan Ottey rattled the Montego Bay United cross bar with a ferocious shot from close range.

Montego Bay United's Donovan Carey and Falmouth United's Romaine Brown were both sent off the field after they clashed close to the sidelines, just at the midfield line.