MSU bound!

MONTEGO BAY, St James —The chance to pursue a degree in actuarial science and an opportunity to continue to compete in track and field were the reasons Tarique Gooden, the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships boys' Class 1 400m hurdles champion, says led him to accept a scholarship offer from Morgan State University (MSU) in Baltimore, Maryland.

Gooden, who will join former Cornwall College teammate Kobe-Jordan Rhooms at that university, said meeting with coaches from MSU during last year's Penn Relays helped him to achieve his goals.

“I chose to sign with MSU mainly because they offered the course I'm really interested in, actuarial science” he told the Jamaica Observer West on Monday.

“I chose actuarial science because I've always loved maths and numbers, and that's a field based mainly on both along with business, which I've also taken a liking for,” he added.

His meeting with MSU assistant coach, Janice Smythe, a year ago was also important for the young athlete.

“Coach Smythe told me the standards I'd have to achieve to be able to get a scholarship to attend MSU, and I worked towards those even in events I personally didn't like, for example the 110m hurdles,” said Gooden.

Gooden ran a personal best 53.84 seconds to win the 400m hurdles at the Western Champs finals held on the grass track at St Elizabeth Technical High School in February.

“I tried my best and worked hard and the results showed, and I was honoured to have gotten an offer from them [MSU], so after my parents and I read through, I decided that's where I wanted to further my education,” he argued.

His expectations at MSU, he said, are multifaceted.

“Keeping my grade point average (GPA) over 3.5, drop my personal best in the 400m hurdles to a sub-50 seconds, learn how to function on my own and without my parents, and overall to become a way better athlete...” said Gooden.