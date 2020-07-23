Off to USF!

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Herbert Morrison Technical's basketball representative Darren King is heading to the University of South Florida (USF) next month on an academic scholarship, and is hoping to suit up for the university's basketball team soon.

King, who is completing his final year in high school, has been part of the Herbert Morrison basketball family since grade 8. A member of the team that had won seven Western Conference titles, King was also part of the outfit that won the ISSA national Under-19 title two years ago.

The Atlanta-born, but Jamaican-raised King, earned the scholarship due to his sustained brilliance in the classroom throughout high school and outstanding exam results.

He had several options, as he was accepted at his mother's, Petagay King, alma mater Florida State University, University of Central Florida and the University of Toronto.

He said he chose South Florida for two reasons —“they are a great research school and I want to make a name for myself.”

King scored six ones and had two grade twos in the Caribbean School Examination Certificate (CSEC) exam; one grade one and three grade twos in CAPE Unit One and added an 1180 score in the Scholarship Aptitude Test (SAT).

In the CSEC, King earned grade ones in biology, physics, mathematics, English language, information technology and geography and grade twos in chemistry and technical drawing and for CAPE he had a grade one in biology and grade twos in physics, chemistry and communication studies.

It should come as no surprise that King, who plays guard on his basketball team, will be studying the sciences in college and plans to concentrate on chemistry.

While King says academics will be his first priority while in college, he pointed out that he has no intentions of staying to far from the sport that he loves, adding that if he cannot make the team as a 'walk on', that is a student not on a basketball scholarship, he will find ways to be around the team.

“Yes I do intend to try out for the south Florida team,” he told the Observer West last week, but added that if he fails to make the cut, “I would volunteer to be the teams' student manager as it would give me a chance to be in contact with the coach while also giving me an opportunity to try out for the team at a later date.”

King started playing for the Herbert Morrison team in grade 8 when he made the Under-14 team and has been a fixture on all the Herbert Morrison teams since then. He attributes the teams' success to the coaches Dave Black and Levar Rose.

The Herbert Morrison Under-16 and Under-19 teams have won the Western Conference titles the last six years.

“The team owes its success to the coaching staff of our school as they are undoubtedly the single best coaches in Jamaica. Mr Black and Mr Rose are the best coaches I've ever had the chance of playing for,” said King.

The team chemistry, he says, was also a big factor in their success. “My teammates and I always get along and that chemistry always allows for us to play as a tightly knit group on the court,” he stressed.