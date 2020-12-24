ORELLE ON TOP!

FORMER Cornwall College athlete Orelle Bulgin graduated summa cum laude with a degree in physics, with a bioscience application option, from Chicago State University (CSU), which had a virtual commencement ceremony last Friday.

Bulgin, who had a 3.97 cumulative grade point average (GPA) over the four years he was at CSU and failed just once to get an 'A' in his four years, will remain there until June as his track and field scholarship allows him an extra semester after the cancellation of the outdoors season earlier this year.

Summa Cum Laude is the highest academic qualification in the US college system conferred on students with a cumulative GPA of between 3.90-4.00; Magna Cum Laude is next with a GPA of 3.75-3.89, followed by Cum Laude- 3.50-3.74 GPA.

Admitting that he “was not the best at athletics relatively”, Bulgin said he “made up for where I fell short with grades” by earning 10 passes in CSEC, eight with distinctions, and seven passes in CAPE, all with distinctions.

The athlete, who competed in the decathlon at the ISSA Boys' Champs for three years and was also a part of Cornwall College's 4x400m relay team at the Penn Relays in 2015, switched to the triple jump at CSU and reaped success.

He set the school indoor record in the triple jump in 2019 with a mark of 14.63m and was a 10-time Western Athletics Conference (WAC) All-Academic selection – cross country in 2018, 2019; indoor track and field in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020; outdoor track and field in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

Bulgin earned three WAC All-Conference selections in indoor (2019, 2020) and outdoor track and field (2019), finishing second in the triple jump at the 2019 outdoor WAC championships, third in the triple jump at the 2019 indoor WAC championships, and sixth in the triple jump at the 2020 indoor WAC championship.