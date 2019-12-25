OUT FRONT!

TUCKER, St James — Defending champions Faulkland FC and former winners FC Reno are the leaders of their respective zones after scoring big wins over Montego Bay United and Wadadah FC in Sunday's round of matches in the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League.

At the break before the Christmas and New Year's holidays Faulkland FC lead Zone 1 with seven points from their three games played, one more than new- comers George's Plain FC; Falmouth United are in third place on five points; followed by Montego Bay United on four; Harmony FC on three and Super Star FC, who are yet to get a point.

There is a three-way-tie on six points in Zone 2 with FC Reno ahead on goal-difference, followed by Coopers Pen and Wadadah FC; Sandals South Coast are on four points followed by Lilliput Rovers with three and Hopewell United on one point.

Faulkland FC sounded an early warning with a 4-1 beating of Montego Bay United (MBU) at Wespow Park on Sunday, while FC Reno rebounded from their upset loss to Coopers Pen to blank Wadadah FC 3-0 at Frome.

O'Brien Robinson and Heitolah Gardener who got their first starts of the season, rewarded their coaches by giving Faulkland FC a 2-0 lead at half-time against MBU.

Robinson, who had come off the bench in the two previous games, gave Faulkland FC the lead after 20 minutes, while Gardener who is playing for his third team in three years, added a second in the 37th minute.

Shanoy Anderson got his first goal of the season when he scored a minute into the second-half before Robinson completed his brace with a goal in the 63rd minute.

Keniel Kirlew got Montego Bay United on the score sheet when he converted from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

George's Plain FC's Lando Campbell scored a first-half double, taking his tally in the season to four goals----netting in every game played so far----as the Westmoreland club blanked fellow newcomers Super Star FC of Hanover 3-0.

Campbell scored in the 20th and 25th minutes for George's Plain FC before Evardo Smith added a third in the 89th minute, the only other player to score for the team other than Campbell, so far.

After two disappointing draws, Falmouth United finally got their first win, outscoring Harmony FC 2-1 at Bounty Hall with all three goals coming in the second-half.

Ramone Brown gave Falmouth United the lead in the 57th minute, ending a run of 202 minutes since their last goal in the opening game against Montego Bay United.

Everett Mullings drew the home team level in the 63rd minute, from the penalty spot, scoring in all three games so far, before Charles Grant scored a last minute winner for the misfiring Falmouth United to take the full points.

FC Reno won their second game with an emphatic 3-0 win over Wadadah FC at Frome with Tavar Thompson scoring twice to lead the charge.

Thompson shot FC Reno into the lead after just a minute into the game and Shamar Bernard doubled the lead in the 33rd minute before Thompson sealed the win with his second in the 82nd minute.

Lilliput Rovers FC picked up their first win of the season, edging Coopers Pen 1-0, thanks to a 61st minute own goal from Christopher Noble, while Sandals South Coast and Hopewell United played out a 0-0 draw in the other game.