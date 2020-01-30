TUCKER, St James — Three teams, former champions Wadadah FC, Montego Bay United and Coopers Pen FC, will be seeking to avenge first-round losses this weekend as the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation Charley's JB Rum Super League continues.

The trio had lost their first-round games and will get the chance to make amends when the return- round games are played on Saturday and Sunday, as they also chase a place in the end- of-round final.

On Saturday, Wadadah FC will host FC Reno is a Zone Two top of the Zone clash, and will seek to make amends for their 0-3 loss; the following day Montego Bay United play defending champions Faulkland FC, and will try to atone for their 1-4 loss, while Coopers Pen will seek to get back at Lilliput Rovers for their 0-1 loss.

The race is heating up with little separating the contenders, one point separates the top three teams in Zone One, while two points separate the top four in Zone Two.

Despite losing for the first time in regular season, beaten 0-2 by Falmouth United on Sunday, Faulkland FC lead Zone One on goal-difference over Montego Bay United, both on 14 points, while Falmouth United is on 13 points.

FC Reno lead Zone Two with 13 points, Wadadah FC and Sandals South Coast are on 12 points and Coopers Pen FC are on 11 points.

Both Wadadah FC and FC Reno are coming off wins, and a win on Saturday would open up a lead with two games to go before the end- of -the round.

Both teams are among the top scorers in the competition, and the game promises to be entertaining.

Faulkland FC are coming off their first loss, and it will be interesting to see how they react against a Montego Bay United team that is growing in confidence, and have won four straight games.

Both teams have also dipped heavily in the transfer market, and it will almost be different teams that will line up on Sunday at Jarrett Park.

Faulkland FC created a number of chances against Falmouth United on Sunday, but wasted them, and were punished as a result. They cannot afford to make the same mistakes against Montego Bay United who scored five times against Super Star last Sunday.

Since beating Coopers Pen, Lilliput Rovers have picked up one point from their next four games and despite playing at home at Spot Valley High, will do well if they are to get a point from the game.

Coopers Pen FC are also coming into the game on the back of a loss that saw them fall from the top of the tables to fourth place, and need a win to stay in touch with the leaders.

Falmouth United will be bubbling with confidence after their big win over Faulkland FC, but face Harmony FC in a Trelawny derby, as they seek to beat them twice in the season.

Both George's Plain FC and Super Star FC are badly in need of a win and will both have their own fates in their hands when they meet at Llandilo Sports Complex on Sunday.