Rush for Spots

WHITEHOUSE, Westmoreland — Westmoreland- based clubs Sandals South Coast and FC Reno, both former champions and separated by a point at the top of the points standing, will meet at Crocs Lawn on Sunday in the feature game of the ninth round of matches in the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League set to start at 3:00 pm.

The race for places in the end-of-round final has picked up intensity with no fewer than seven clubs still in with a shot at the two spots in the February 23 game, with two rounds of matches still to be played.

One point separates the top three teams in Zone One that is led by Falmouth United, with four teams separated by three points in Zone Two, led by Sandals South Coast.

Three of the corresponding games in the first- round had ended in goal-less draws, including Sandals South Coast against FC Reno and Faulkland FC vs Super Star FC, while Wadadah FC will seek to avenge a 0-1 loss to Coopers Pen FC.

Falmouth United, who won back-to-back games by 2-0 margins are at the summit of Zone One for the first time this season with 16 points, one more than defending champions Faulkland FC and Montego Bay United.

Sandals South Coast won their fourth game on Sunday to take over the lead with 15 points from FC Reno who are on 14 points, and Wadadah FC on 13, with Coopers Pen a point adrift on 12.

Sandals South Coast will come into the game on a high after their back-to-back 2-0 wins, and have not conceded a goal in their three outings against a team that has won just once in their last three games since the start of the return-round.

Conroy Dixon has scored three of Sandals South Coast's nine goals, and will be expected to lead the attack against the FC Reno team that lead the group with their 13 goals scored.

Shamar Bernard, Jeremy Coke and Tavar Thompson have all scored three goals each for FC Reno who would take a big step towards the end-of- round final with a win on Sunday.

The game between Wadadah FC and Coopers Pen FC will be crucial if there is a draw at Crocs Lawn. A winner at Coopers Pen would be catapulted into a position from where they could make a run at the end- -of- round final spot.

Coopers Pen had surprised Wadadah FC in their first-round meeting in Montego Bay, but the former champions have significantly boosted their team since then, and will have the likes of Giovanni Mitto, Kemiro James and Chad Howell.

Falmouth United should stay in the lead in Zone One after this weekend as they will start favourites to get the better of George's Plain FC at Llandilo, and complete a season sweep after winning the first game 1-0.

The airtight Falmouth United defence should be able to repel George's Plain FC's attack that has managed just three goals in their last five games, despite Lando Campbell leading the league with six goals.

Only Dante Green has scored more than one goal for Falmouth United with all of seven players accounting for their tally so far, and they could be looking to improve their goal tally against George's Plain that have conceded 17 goals----the second worst in the league.

Faulkland FC have failed to win in their last two games, and will be hoping to unleash all their pent up frustrations against Super Star who had held them to a 0-0 draw in their first meeting at Jarrett Park.

Despite creating numerous scoring chances over their last two games, Faulkland FC have scored just once over the last 180 minutes of football, an injury time goal on Sunday to salvage a 1-1 draw against Montego Bay United.

If they get the nod to start on Sunday, Radcliff Dawkins and Courtney Allen will lead the charge along with Obrien Robinson, as they seek to stay in the hunt for a spot in the end-of-round final.

Montego Bay United seem to have found a balance and are dark horses to make it to at least the semi-finals especially given their blend of experience and good young players.

The former Premier League champions had beaten Harmony FC in the first-round and should be able to get all three points again on Sunday with Leonardo Fogarty, Dino Williams and Nazime Matalie- Grant, all in good scoring form.