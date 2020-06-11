Still committed!

MONTEGO BAY, St James - After not being played for the first time this year in nearly 30 years because of the ban on all organised football competitions in the island by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers of the St James Football Association VMBS Foundation Under -13 competition have signalled their commitment to the resumption of the league next year.

The competition that commenced in 1991 was due to start in mid-April and run through to June, but did not get underway after the JFF last month cancelled the 2019/20 football.

“It's still very early going,” Hopeton Gilchrist, coordinator of the competition, told the Jamaica Observer West last week.

“But the sponsors and organisers are committed to continuing the competition,” he stressed.

Gilchrist said the playing kits that are donated by the VMBS Foundation for the 33 schools that were down to participate this year were “almost ready for the start of the competition.”

Granville Primary created history last year when they became the first team to win three-straight titles after beating John Rollins Success Primary 3-0 on penalty kicks in the final after they played out a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time.

The Peter Hurge-coached team completed back-to-back perfect seasons, winning all their games, but conceded one goal all year, while Success Primary did not concede a goal in regulation all season, despite drawing twice, once in the regular season and again in the quarter-finals.