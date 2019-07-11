WBA Elite League semis tip off
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cricket Club Knights, last season's losing finalists, will start their quest to go a step further in this season's Western Basketball Association Elite League when they take on promoted Boys Club Warriors in the first game of a double header at the Montego Bay Cricket Club courts as the semi-finals get under way on Saturday.
The top four teams from the first round advanced to the best of three semi-finals while the other four took part in the play-offs that would see the top three retaining their places in the league next season and the last placed team being relegated to the Men's Division One.
On Saturday, former champions Granville Jaguars and Falmouth Flames will meet in the second game.
Cricket Club Knights topped the points tables after the quarter-finals, ahead of Granville Jaguars with Falmouth Saints in third place and the newly promoted Boys Club Warriors in fourth place.
- Paul Reid
