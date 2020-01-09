WHO WILL IT BE?

LLANDILO, Westmoreland — The lead in Zone 1 of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League will be at stake on Saturday when Montego Bay United and promoted George's Plain FC meet at Llandilo, starting at 3:00 pm.

One point separates the two teams with Montego Bay United on seven points and in third place behind joint leaders Faulkland FC and Falmouth United, and a win on Saturday would see that team taking over the lead, at least for a day.

Also on Saturday, Zone 2 leaders Coopers Pen will host last-placed Hopewell United at Coopers Pen.

Four more games will be played on Sunday — defending champions Faulkland FC will face Harmony FC at Bounty Hall; Falmouth United are away to Super Star FC at Watson Taylor Park; Wadadah FC will be away to Sandals South Coast at Crocs Lawn and Lilliput Rovers will host FC Reno at Spot Valley High.

At Llandilo on Saturday, Montego Bay United, who are coming off a win over Harmony FC last weekend, will hope to carry the momentum into their game against George's Plain who were edged by Falmouth United, snapping their two-game winning run.

George's Plain FC have won their only game played at home so far, and will hope to extend their record when they host the former Premier League champions.

On Sunday, Falmouth United became the first team to keep George's Plain FC's Lando Campbell from scoring, and the striker will be hoping to get back to scoring ways against a Montego Bay United defence that has given up five goals in four games.

At the other end of the field, Nazime Matalie-Grant, who has scored three goals so far, will lead the Montego Bay United attack that should also include Dino Williams, Omar Brown and Nevaun Turner.

Coopers Pen FC will be bubbling with confidence as they will go into their game as zone leaders after a good win over Wadadah FC in Montego Bay on Saturday. The Trelawny-based team have conceded a single goal in their four games played so far.

That goal came at home however, in their loss to Lilliput Rovers, and they will be on high alert against a Hopewell United team that have managed back-to-back draws after losing their first two games by a 6-1 margin.

Coopers Pen will start as favourites to win on Saturday and maintain their position at the top of the points standing with the likes of Hugh-George Watson, Shamanie Stoney and Jevon Johnson to lead the attack.