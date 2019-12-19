'Do more for us'

NEGRIL, Hanover - President if the Negril Chamber of Commerce (NCC) Richard Wallace has called on government to do more for the resort town, stressing that Negril contributes more than US$500 million annually in revenue to the economy.

Wallace, who was addressing the NCC's annual grand gala and awards event at the Royalton Hotel in Negril on Saturday night, told the gathering that the resort town provides 23.9 per cent, or roughly 12,027 direct jobs in the tourism sector, which said, is even more that Ocho Rios, St Ann.

“Only Montego Bay employs more people in the tourism sector than we do,” Wallace stressed at the event, which seeks to raise funds for the state-run Negril Health Centre.

He added that according to the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), the average length of stay in Negril is 7.4 days, while the average visitor to the island spends US$162.12 per night.

Wallace bemoaned that inspite of this, successive governments continue to treat the resort town with scant regard.

“You would think that based on these statistics, which came from the Jamaica Tourist Board, which is government, that Negril would be treated with more respect by successive governments, that we would be given more priority in terms of infrastructure and services, safety and security,” he argued.

“I want to say to the Government of Jamaica that Negril needs to get her fair share of the revenue she generates re-invested in the resort. If this happens, I guarantee that Negril will provide and exceptional return on that investment for the Jamaican people.”

He challenged the Negril business community and other stakeholder to collaborate in an effort the make the town realise its full potential as a tourist destination.

“ I am appealing to the local leadership of Negril, the members of parliament, mayors, councillors, heads of government agencies, let us work together to build Negril up to realise her true potential as one of the best tourist resorts in the world, generating billions of dollars for our economy and ultimately giving Jamaicans a better quality of life,” he urged.

Wallace later told the Jamaica Observer West that among the infrastructural development that the chamber would like to see for the town are a larger sewage treatment plant; drain improvement works; better policing to assist in protecting the tourism product and to put measures in place to end the erection of haphazard buildings.

NCC's immediate past president

Daniel Grizzle, noted that if the needs of the resort town are addressed, it could easily generate US$1billion annually in revenue.

“One of the first things the government and Jamaica at large have to realise is that we have unutilised asset here in Negril. We are generating US half-a-billion dollars right now, and I always say, we are easily capable alone of generating one billion US dollars with the room stock that we now have,” he argued.

“All our rooms in Negril are renting annually 30 per cent below our true value because of the poor infrastructure, the poor sight of our town, the rugged and the unkempt environment in which we operate. Having a five-star hotel and manicured gardens are not enough. When the guests go out, that's when they spend money, and when they go out to spend money what they see is garbage, slumps and ugliness and therefore they retreat to their hotels,” Grizzle explained.

“So we are asking the government to invest 50 per cent of what we earn annually, invest it [in Negril] because they are going to get it back. Do that so we can realise our full value, earn more money and create more jobs. Improve social conditions automatically reduce crime.”

Meanwhile, during Saturday night's event, the chamber which has been in existence since 1983, recognised two former directors - Sylvie Grizzle (posthumously) and Nehru Coalsing for their outstanding contribution to the organisation.

-Additional reporting by Anthony Lewis