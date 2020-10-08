ROCK, Trelawny - Citing a drastic falloff in business in the Rock community, president of the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce, Delroy Christie, is imploring newly elected Trelawny Northern Member of Parliament Tova Hamilton to lobby Government to take the necessary steps that will lead to the reopening of the Rock bridge in the parish, which has been closed for almost two years.

Last year February, the National Works Agency (NWA) was forced to close the just over 100-year-old bridge in the wake of safety issues arising from structural damage.

The bridge connects the historic town of Falmouth and the once bustling fishing district of Rock, which had seen tremendous economic activities prior to its closure.

“Nobody is doing anything to address the issue. It needs to be addressed. And we need to encourage the new MP [Hamilton] to lobby hard for it. They need to lobby for it hard, hard, hard. Push it! Business in Rock is almost zero,” Christie charged.

For her part, Hamilton has committed to making representation for even a provisional solution, to reopen the over century-old structure.

“As it relates to the bridge, it is a project I intend to lobby for...exploring the short-term solutions that can be undertaken to relieve the situation until a permanent solution can be achieved,” she told the Jamaica Observer West.

Operator of Johnson's Petroleum complex in Rock, Dowen Virgo, who lamented the significant decline in not only his business, but the small business operators in the community due mainly to the absence of drive through traffic since the closure of the bridge, is also urging the new parliamentary representative to advocate for its reopening.

“I hope the new Member of Parliament will push to get it replaced or even a temporary bridge, even for lightweight traffic, but we definitely need to do something with that bridge,” Virgo stressed.

Chief executive officer of the NWA EG Hunter told the Observer West on Tuesday that the Rock bridge is among other such facilities that the works agency has earmarked to be addressed.

“It's on a list, but it is a long list. It's an islandwide list,” Hunter stressed.

He noted that the NWA only closed the bridge after it became unsafe for motorists to traverse and insinuated that funding to build a new bridge was not available at this time.

“We close bridges because of safety concerns, we build bridges depending on the Government's ability to fund bridges. I want it to be known that the decision to close a bridge is almost entirely a safety decision, and in closing a bridge for safety reasons does not necessarily mean that we have the money to replace the bridge. That's just the reality because replacing a bridge requires, one, how much money you have; two, the traffic on that bridge and three, if there any other bridges that you have to build as well,” Hunter argued.

“So I just want that understanding. So it is not like we won't close a bridge if we don't have a plan to replace it, we close it because of safety.”

Apart from the decline in commercial activities inside the Rock community, Christie also listed a slew of other woes that accompany the closure of the bridge.

“Most of the Falmouth developments are in the east of Falmouth; the hotels, housing… the works. So traffic from the east is going to keep on multiplying as time goes by. The traffic can't all come down Market Street [in Falmouth], that is a problem. They need to reopen the bridge to make traffic go that way [through Rock],” he argued.

“Secondly, they are supposed to be completing this Hampden development [artisan village] that is going to attract more traffic, that's going to have to come through Falmouth again. If they open the bridge, that traffic can be able to come from the east to ease the traffic.

“Thirdly, if you have serious rains and problems in Falmouth you can't have this one road coming out of Falmouth. What is going to happen to that one road? We are trapped. So they need to have more roads coming out of Falmouth.”

Hamilton noted that sections of the roadway that leads from Falmouth to the bridge have been eroded by sea waves, and is also in need of urgent attention.

“Please note, however, that there is another issue that will require serious attention. A revetment is required on Harbour Street where the road has been undermined from the sea,” said Hamilton.

“So even if the bridge is addressed the road itself will require immediate attention.”

Virgo argued that the closure of the bridge has forced vendors from Rock to now peddle their wares along sections of the Northern Coastal Highway, which he claims can be very dangerous.

“Most of the vendors are now on the highway. So most of the guys that are on that highway used to operate from Rock but because there is no through traffic they have to get out on the highway, which is very dangerous with people stopping on the highway, merging back into traffic and that entire stretch is a hot spot. Moreover, the residents of Rock have to cross the highway to get transportation to go into Falmouth because the taxis don't come into Rock anymore, so it cost them more,” the prominent businessman argued.